Large sinkhole opens up on northbound Murray Blvd. at Byron Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire is currently on the scene of a large sinkhole that opened up on northbound Murray Blvd. and Byron Dr.

Using alternate routes is advised at this time.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports that the sinkhole was caused by a water main break. They are unsure what caused the water main break at this time.

Crews have arrived on scene to try and fix the water main break.

Drivers should anticipate the road being closed for about 6-8 hours.

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

