Paint spill from a traffic accident causing road closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A traffic accident early Thursday morning is causing delays as a large paint spill must be cleaned up in the area.

Streets will be closed south of the intersection on southbound Union Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police Department says to expect delays in the area or to seek alternative routes.

KOAA News5 will post updates as we receive them.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.