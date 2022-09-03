Large overnight apartment fire displaces dozens of people

COLORADO SPRINGS — It took more than 50 firefighters two hours to get the blaze under control at 6480 Olympic Park Pt. inside an apartment complex near Tutt and Woodmen in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

The rooftop flames could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters tell News5 lightning caused several fires at the same time as this one in the surrounding area.

First responders say more than 60 people and at least 28 pets have been displaced by the damage done by the fire impacting roughly 34 units.

The Red Cross says it is setting up a shelter at the Patriot Learning Center at 11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831.

There haven't been any injuries reported as a result of this fire.