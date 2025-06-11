Large crowd gathers at State Capitol, marches through downtown Denver for ICE Out! protest

DENVER, Colo. — A large crowd gathered at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday evening to rally against federal immigration enforcement before marching through downtown Denver.

Scripps News Denver's Claire Lavezzorio captured the moments the protest spilled into the streets in front of the Capitol before moving down Lincoln Street and eventually Broadway.

At one point, protesters in the area of Broadway and Exposition were ordered to leave by the Denver Police Department. Lavezzorio was at the scene when officers in tactical gear deployed tear gas and pushed the group down the street.

In a video, a Denver police officer can be heard telling the crowd to disperse, "or all reasonable and necessary force will be used to make your arrest and prosecute you."

In a post on X, the Colorado State Patrol warned of large crowds and "possible unlawful road closures" downtown.

Precautionary advisory for motorists and pedestrians in the area of Downtown Denver - Large crowds and possible unlawful road closures. Alternate routes are advised. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 11, 2025

