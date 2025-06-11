Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Large crowd gathers at State Capitol, marches through downtown Denver for ICE Out! protest

Protestors gathered at the Colorado Capitol Tuesday evening before making their way through the streets of downtown Denver as part of the ICE Out! protest. The group is rallying against federal immigration raids and in support of protests in Los Angeles.
Protestors gather at Colorado Capitol, march through downtown Denver for ICE Out! protest
Coloradans gather at State Capitol for ICE Out! protest against federal immigration raids
Denver gears up for ICE protest amid unrest in Los Angeles
Denver ICE Out! protest 6-10-25
Posted

DENVER, Colo. — A large crowd gathered at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday evening to rally against federal immigration enforcement before marching through downtown Denver.

Scripps News Denver's Claire Lavezzorio captured the moments the protest spilled into the streets in front of the Capitol before moving down Lincoln Street and eventually Broadway.

At one point, protesters in the area of Broadway and Exposition were ordered to leave by the Denver Police Department. Lavezzorio was at the scene when officers in tactical gear deployed tear gas and pushed the group down the street.

In a video, a Denver police officer can be heard telling the crowd to disperse, "or all reasonable and necessary force will be used to make your arrest and prosecute you."

In a post on X, the Colorado State Patrol warned of large crowds and "possible unlawful road closures" downtown.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend.

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community