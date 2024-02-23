Pre-evacuation notice issued for Perry Park Road due to a grass fire burning south of Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is assisting with Castle Rock Fire and Larkspur Fire to contain a large brush fire burning in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has since issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents along Perry Park Road south of Tomah Road.

At this time it is estimated the fire is about 60 acres in size.

The fire is burning in an area southwest of Castle Rock and northeast of Larkspur.

At this time it is unclear if any structures are threatened. Our Denver news partner has a news chopper on the way to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

