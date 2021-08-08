Lane closures to last through Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Traffic has been reduced to a single lane along northbound Academy Boulevard between Airport Road and Bijou Street, and in both directions of Pikes Peak Avenue as a result of a broken fire hydrant. Colorado Springs Utilities reports that a vehicle hit the hydrant at approximately 4:00 a.m. Saturday causing the intersection of Academy and Pikes Peak to temporarily flood.

#Traffic Alert: Academy Blvd. will be down to a single NB lane from Airport to Bijou and Piles Peak will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Academy for most of the day as crews clean up damage from a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/cDC3uPOzzs — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 7, 2021

Repair crews cleaned up the broken hydrant during the day Saturday. However, they will not be able to get asphalt to repair the road until Monday. The lane closures are expected to remain in place through Monday afternoon.