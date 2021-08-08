Lane closures to last through Monday

Watch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Traffic has been reduced to a single lane along northbound Academy Boulevard between Airport Road and Bijou Street, and in both directions of Pikes Peak Avenue as a result of a broken fire hydrant. Colorado Springs Utilities reports that a vehicle hit the hydrant at approximately 4:00 a.m. Saturday causing the intersection of Academy and Pikes Peak to temporarily flood.

Repair crews cleaned up the broken hydrant during the day Saturday. However, they will not be able to get asphalt to repair the road until Monday. The lane closures are expected to remain in place through Monday afternoon.

