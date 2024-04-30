Lane closures to begin due to construction project in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — There will be lane closures in Pueblo as a construction project begins to create a roundabout on Drew Dix Parkway.

The project is designed to create better traffic circulation between Drew Dix Parkway, Dillon Drive, and I-25. The creation of the roundabout will also increase safety for those driving in the area.

During the project, there will be several different projects that will improve the area around the roundabout as well.

Overnight Closures:



Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, May 1 at 6 a.m., the southbound I-25 off-ramp for Drew Dix Parkway/Dillon Drive (exit 104) will be closed.

Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, May 2 at 6 a.m., the northbound I-25 off-ramp for Drew Dix Parkway / Dillon Drive (exit 104) will be closed with two detour routes.



Wednesday, May 1, drivers should expect lane overnight closures with flaggers controlling traffic near the new roundabout at Drew Dix Parkway / west frontage road for lane striping.

Wednesday, May 1 from 6 p.m. through May 2 at 7 a.m. a northbound I-25 right lane closure will be in place.

Major work items:



New roundabout at Drew Dix Parkway, west frontage road, southbound I-25 off-ramp intersection

Frontage road construction east of I-25 between Dillon Drive and Drew Dix Parkway including a new bridge

Drainage improvements including a new concrete box culvert

New sidewalk connections

Lighting improvements

Signing and striping

Guardrail installation

The new frontage road will be made between Drew Dix Parkway and will run parallel to northbound I-25 between the existing roundabout at Dillon Drive and the northbound on-ramp for I-25.

The project's work schedule will last until the summer of 2024. Infrequent night and weekend work may be required to complete some construction activities.

There will not be major traffic impacts while the project is completed. Finishing work in the spring will require traffic shifts, traffic on I-25 will not be impacted, and all properties in the area will still be accessible.

