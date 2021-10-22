Lane Closures on I-25 continue between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to work on its military access, mobility, and safety improvement project on I-25.

Construction began October 25 and is expected to take three weeks. During this time, there will be single lane closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

The upcoming times are as follows:

Friday, October 29 from 9 P.M. - 8 A.M.

Monday, November 1 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M. on the Northbound side

Tuesday, November 2 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M. on the Northbound side

Wednesday, November 3 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M. on the Northbound and Southbound sides

Thursday, November 4 from 7 P.M. - 6 A.M. on the Northbound and Southbound sides

Friday, November 5 from 9 P.M. - 8 A.M. on the Northbound and Southbound sides

During these time frames, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH.

After November 1, CDOT will put in place an 11-foot width restriction. Traffic fines will be doubled within the work zone.

The project is designed to improve the road's safety and efficiency. CDOT will be replacing two bridges across South Academy Boulevard, widening the inside and outside shoulders, treating the surface concrete, installing a median barrier, rehabilitating and widening four bridges, and installing a deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

The improvements will cost $159 million, and the funding comes from CDOT, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, and a federal BUILD grant.

