Lane closures due to natural gas pipe improvement near Cheyenne Boulevard

Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 10:41:54-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) reports that they are expecting lane closures during a project that will see the improvement of a natural gas pipeline.

The affected roads will be on Cheyenne Boulevard between Cresta Road and 8th Street. This will not be a full closure, and one lane will remain open n both directions for the duration of the project.

CSU asks that those traveling on the road drive slowly and practice excellent safety habits while in the area.

