Lane closures due to natural gas pipe improvement near Cheyenne Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) reports that they are expecting lane closures during a project that will see the improvement of a natural gas pipeline.

The affected roads will be on Cheyenne Boulevard between Cresta Road and 8th Street. This will not be a full closure, and one lane will remain open n both directions for the duration of the project.

#TrafficAdvisory Due to a natural gas pipe improvement project, expect lane closures in both directions on Cheyenne Blvd between Cresta Rd and 8th St. One lane will remain open in both directions throughout the project. 🚧 For everyone’s safety, please drive slowly in cone zones. pic.twitter.com/5T1kgMfXwt — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) April 9, 2024

CSU asks that those traveling on the road drive slowly and practice excellent safety habits while in the area.

