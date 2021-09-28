Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Southbound Highway 115 closed after car goes off road

items.[0].image.alt
CSFD
car power lines.jpg
Posted at 3:07 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 17:45:56-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, at around 2:30 p.m., all of the Southbound lanes closed on Highway 115 near Lake Avenue after a car went off the road and into power lines.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the crash happened right across from the Myron Stratton Assisted Living Home.

It's unknown why the car went off the road. Crews were able to get a person out of the car, they were then taken to the hospital.

According to the CSFD, the lanes will remain closed as crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards