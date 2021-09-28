Southbound Highway 115 closed after car goes off road

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, at around 2:30 p.m., all of the Southbound lanes closed on Highway 115 near Lake Avenue after a car went off the road and into power lines.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the crash happened right across from the Myron Stratton Assisted Living Home.

It's unknown why the car went off the road. Crews were able to get a person out of the car, they were then taken to the hospital.

According to the CSFD, the lanes will remain closed as crews clear the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #trafficaccident at Hyw 115/S. Nevada. Vehicle went off roadway and is suspended in the guy-wires of the power lines. pic.twitter.com/YRilQZD03H — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 28, 2021

This is a developing story

