Landscaping company hosts community Easter Egg Hunt

The owners of All Care Solutions brought more than 800 eggs, and 60 baskets and prizes to give away during a community Easter Egg hunt Saturday at Nancy Lewis Park in Colorado Springs.
Nancy Lewis Park Easter Egg Hunt.jpeg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 30, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — More than 150 kids and their parents spent part of the day hunting for Easter Eggs at Nancy Lewis Park thanks to the generosity of a local landscaping company.

The community egg hunt was organized by Breonna and Eric Moranda from All Care Solutions. They hid around 800 eggs and created 60 Easter Baskets to give away to local children.

The Moranda's said they were amazed at how the community came together to help with the event.

"We're just out here trying to be a blessing to the community that we're so thankful for," Breonna said.

Attendees also got to enjoy pizza and snacks during the event.

