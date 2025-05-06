Land secured, will bring in second low income housing community for teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Affordable housing remains an issue in our community. It can be especially hard for low income earners like teachers.

The non-profit We Fortify has secured the land and funding to create a second low income housing community for teachers in Harrison School District 2 near Giberson Elementary.

The CEO and Founder, Shelley Jensen, says this housing option will not only provide financial relief, it will help keep teachers in the area as well.

"We can't control what that salary is, but we can control the back end, and that's how we can best help all districts to attract highly qualified teachers for our city that we love," said Jensen.

We Fortify is also responsible for the working fusion tiny home community that helps get homeless youth off the streets. They will build a second community for homeless youth.

