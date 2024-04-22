Lakewood woman trapped under truck for several hours saved by good Samaritan

LAKEWOOD, Colo — A Lakewood woman is recovering after spending several hours pinned underneath her crashed truck. A good Samaritan is being credited with possibly saving her life.

Rachael Hammack, 27, was driving home from work on W. Morrison Road last Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The truck she was driving veered off the road toward Fox Hollow Golf Course, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on a field next to the golf course, 100 yards from the roadway and hidden from view.

Several hours later that same morning, Steve Abraham, a superintendent at the course, came upon the crash scene. He then approached the vehicle and saw Hammack with her legs pinned and her body stuck in a barbed wire fence.

Image Courtesy of Steve Abraham. Rachael Hammack's truck rolled several times after she veered off the road near Fox Hollow Golf Course.

“I was getting the barbed wire kind of away from her body," said Abraham. "I had to cut her hair out because she was stuck in there.”

Abraham and several of his co-workers assisted Hammack while they waited for first responders to arrive. Paramedics took Hammack to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

"They got her out in about seven minutes," said Abraham. "But because no one noticed her she was stuck there for around four hours."

Hammack's boyfriend, Eben Jones, found out about her crash the next day and notified her parents. Sam and Thomas Hammack live in South Carolina and flew to Denver to be by their daughter's side.

“All I could think is I need to get to my girl," said Sam Hammack.

Rachael Hammack underwent surgery last Friday. She suffered a broken pelvis, a broken nose, and a fractured vertebra. She also received a large laceration on her head. Although she is still in and out of consciousness, Hammack is expected to recover.

"I know she's strong and that she'll come through so I'm just trying my best to stay positive," said Jones.