Lakewood middle school staff member accused of inappropriately touching students during school hours

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood middle school staff member is accused of inappropriately touching male students during school hours.

Luis Fernando Robles-Luevanos, 27, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault by one in a position of trust, the Lakewood Police Department announced Monday.

Robles-Luevanos worked as a staff member at Creighton Middle School. Specifically, he served as a coach, liaison and classroom instructor, according to Lakewood PD. He also worked closely with Spanish-speaking families.

In a letter to parents, Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland and Creighton Middle School Principal Nick Kemmer said two students came forward on Thursday. Lakewood police began an investigation, and Robles-Luevanos was placed on administrative leave.

The process to terminate his employment is in progress, Dorland and Kemmer said.

"It is absolutely unacceptable and heartbreaking to us that a student would be abused or harmed in any way. Jeffco’s Title IX team is working closely with Lakewood PD to extend all available support and resources within the district to victims and their families," the letter states.

Parents are invited to attend a meeting with Lakewood PD on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the school cafeteria. There will be a staff meeting at 8 a.m. before the family meeting.

Members of the district's response team will be at the school on Tuesday "and as needed throughout the week," according to Dorland and Kemmer. The district also shared resources for parents.

"We encourage you to take the opportunity tonight to speak to your child about boundaries and what boundary violations look and feel like. It is important that children understand that adults should never ask them to keep a secret. Let them know that you will always listen to them, believe them and support them," the letter reads.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Robles-Luevanos is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-763-6800.