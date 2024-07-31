Lake Shore Fire near Gross Reservoir prompts evacuations, burns down structure in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire southwest of Boudler has destroyed at least one structure and impacted another as evacuations were underway near Gross Reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the Lake Shore Park neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir, as well as people in the area of Lake Shore west toward the Peak to Peak Highway were ordered to evacuate their homes at around 3 p.m. A pre-evacuation notice was also issued for the area east of Lake Shore Drive, according to Boulder County officials.

The evacuation order encompasses the area directly west of Gross Reservoir along Magnolia Rd. with a western boundary just west of County Line Road 97, officials said. A map of the evacuation and pre-evacuation areas, shaded in red and yellow, respectively, is below.

Boulder County

Evacuees were told to go to 1333 Iris Ave in north Boulder, while people with farm or ranch animals were told by Boulder Office of Disaster Management (ODM) officials to take their livestock to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden or the Gilpin County Fairgrounds in Black Hawk.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokesman Vinnie Montez, in a video posted on social media, warned residents to avoid Flagstaff Rd., which was closed to all traffic because of the fire.

The following road closures are in effect as of 3:55 p.m. Wednesday:



Flagstaff Rd. from Gregory Canyon to Gross Dam Rd.

Gross Dam Rd. between Coal Creek Canyon to Lake Shore Dr.

Lake Shore Dr., beginning at Gross Dam Road.

Walker Ranch and the Gross Reservoir were also closed to recreation because of the blaze, according to Boulder County Open Space and Denver Water officials.

First video of Lake Shore Fire in Boulder County

AirTracker7 flew over the scene of the blaze, now dubbed the Lake Shore Fire, and captured what appeared to be a structure that had already been lost to the flames, though information about losses to property were not immediately confirmed by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

In an update posted by Mountain View Fire Rescue on Facebook, fire officials said "at least two structures" had been "impacted" by the fire. The fire rescue agency was one of multiple others responding to fight the wildfire.

AirTracker7

Boulder County residents near the wildfire were urged to text BOCOinfo to 888777 for updates and check BoulderODM.gov for more information.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This a breaking, developing news story and will be updated.