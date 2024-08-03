Lake Shore Fire burning near Gross Reservoir in Boulder County 100% contained, fire officials say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Lake Shore Fire burning near Gross Reservoir in Boulder County is now 100% contained, fire officials said Friday.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said in an update just after 12:30 p.m. that the Lake Shore Fire, which is burning off Lake Shore Park Road near Gross Reservoir, had been fully contained.

All evacuations were lifted a day prior, less than 24 hours after the Lake Shore Fire broke out at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire has burned about seven acres, two of them on U.S. Forest Service land, and destroyed one home. While an exact containment percentage was not available, Rick Tillery, public information officer with Mountain View Fire Rescue, told Denver7 crews are "comfortable enough to leave the scene... The area is secure."

All evacuations lifted in Lake Shore Fire in Boulder County

Speaking to our news partners in Denver Friday, Tillery said fire investigators will be looking to see if additional structures burned in the blaze.

No injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon, he said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office acknowledged Thursday the fire was likely human-caused, but accidental.

On Friday, Tillery told our news partners in Denver two individuals were handling fire-safe materials but somehow “things got out of control.”

___





Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold? The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony. News5 figures out if the gold Olympic medals are actually gold

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.