Lake Pueblo south boat ramp to close for annual polar plunge

Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 18:32:13-05

The Lake Pueblo south boat ramp will be closed on March 5 for the annual polar plunge.

The polar plunge is a nationwide Special Olympics fundraiser.

The Lake Pueblo plunge is hosted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and has raised more than $75,000 for nearly 25,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide.

You can register to plunge online or the day of, all you'll need is a minimum of $75 in donations and pledges.

Access to the south marina boat ramp will resume on March 6.
