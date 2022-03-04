Lake Pueblo south boat ramp to close for annual polar plunge

The Lake Pueblo south boat ramp will be closed on March 5 for the annual polar plunge.

The polar plunge is a nationwide Special Olympics fundraiser.

The Lake Pueblo plunge is hosted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and has raised more than $75,000 for nearly 25,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide.

You can register to plunge online or the day of, all you'll need is a minimum of $75 in donations and pledges.

Access to the south marina boat ramp will resume on March 6.

