Lake Avenue at Highway 115 closed due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday afternoon all eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at Highway 115 shut down due to a crash.

The crash happened when a mini-van reportedly rolled over toward the median

According to Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD), three people were initially trapped in the car. Police say no one was injured.

At 7:45 the lanes reopened.

