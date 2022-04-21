Watch
Lake Avenue at Highway 115 closed due to crash

lake avenue hwy 115.jpg
CSFD
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 21:45:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday afternoon all eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at Highway 115 shut down due to a crash.

The crash happened when a mini-van reportedly rolled over toward the median

According to Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD), three people were initially trapped in the car. Police say no one was injured.

At 7:45 the lanes reopened.

