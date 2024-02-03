Lack of kennel space following influx of dogs at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has more dogs than they have kennels. The group says they are down 30 kennels because of building renovations.

They tell News 5 the winter time is usually the shelter's slower season, so it's ideal for renovation projects.

But on Wednesday, the shelter received an additional 54 dogs, bringing their total to 215. This was an unusually large amount of arrivals for a single day, especially this time of year.

So, HSPPR is asking for the community's help to free up space at the shelter.

"Adopting is so important because these are homeless animals that are in our community that are looking for new homes. When you adopt a pet from the shelter, not only are you adding a new family member into your family, you are giving them a loving home that they can live out their life as well," said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager.

The building renovation is supposed to be done by March.

