Labor Day Lift Off to return with some new additions in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Labor Day might be a few months away, but the Annual Labor Day Lift Off is already getting ready for a busy holiday.

New additions to the event were announced today by organizers, including a drone light show and a happy hour.

Of course, you can still expect the see iconic Balloon Lift Off, live music, and even aerial acrobats.

Last year the event brought an estimated 20 million dollars in revenue. Scott Appelman, Event Director for Hot Apple Productions says the event is key to bringing tourists to the city and keeping locals home for the holidays.

"The locals that come here, half of them said they would have left town if it wasn't for this event, that live here. So the goal of doing this event for a quality of life type of a deal is really spot on and the city gets it."

This year the event is expected to bring at least two hundred thousand people. Tickets for parking are already available on their site.

