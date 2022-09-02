Labor Day Lift Off brings new events for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A tradition returns to Colorado Springs with something new for 2022. The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift will be happening this weekend September 3-5 at the Memorial Park.

This will be the 46th annual Labor Day Lift Off and this year Colorado Springs can expect something new on top of the normal classics like the balloon glow and liftoff.

This year brings in the new Balloons, Brews, and Bites Happy Hours on September 3-4 where people can get 20% off select vendors and a $2 drink selection in the beer garden.

This year also represents the first annual Orange Theory Lace up and Lift Off 5k. The race will be taking place Sunday, September 4, starting at 9:00 a.m., but it is encouraged to come early to get the gorgeous sight of 70 balloons taking off before the run.

Free parking is available for all 5k runners.

The Krispy Kreme Doughnut eating competition is something new this year as well. Do you think you have what it takes? The competition will take place Saturday and Sunday with a 7:00 a.m. registration and a 9:30 a.m. competition. Registration is 10 dollars for Men and Women 14 and older. Youths 13 and younger are free.

Finally, one of the new experiences and the perfect photo spot this year is the Balloon walkthrough. This $4 experience allows you to experience the hot air balloon like never before. This will allow you to walk through the balloon itself as it is inflated on the ground.

You can expect live music, great food, and plenty of other vendors and entertainment this year. With exciting fun for you and the whole family, the Labor Day Lift Off is bringing new events this year you won't want to miss.

Below is a schedule for the weekend events:

Saturday, September 3

Morning Session

5:30 a.m. Park and Concessions Open

Park and Concessions Open 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony 7:00 a.m. Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open 7:00 a.m. Balloon Lift Off

8:30 a.m. Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 a.m. USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers 9:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest 10:00 a.m. Prospect Lake Events | Upa Downa Stand Up Paddle Board Rental

Evening Session

3:30 p.m. Park and Concessions Open

Park and Concessions Open 3:30 p.m. Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | BALLOONS, BREWS, + BITES HAPPY HOUR

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Concert Series | Missy & The Dirty Secrets

Concert Series | 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Remote Control Balloon Display

Remote Control Balloon Display 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Walk through balloon experience

Walk through balloon experience 4:30 p.m. – Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center

Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Concert Series | Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

Concert Series | 7:00 p.m. Balloon Glow

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Concert Series | Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

Concert Series | 10:00 p.m. Park and Concessions Close

Sunday, September 4

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

Park and Concessions Open 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony 7:00 a.m. Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open 7:00 a.m. Balloon Lift Off

8:30 a.m. Remote Control Balloon Display

Remote Control Balloon Display 8:30 a.m. International Jump Rope Demonstration

International Jump Rope Demonstration 9:00 a.m. USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers 9:00 a.m. Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off

Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off 9:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest

Evening Session

3:30 p.m. Park and Concessions Open

Park and Concessions Open 3:30 p.m. Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | BALLOONS, BREWS, + BITES HAPPY HOUR

3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Remote Control Balloon Display

Remote Control Balloon Display 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Walk through balloon experience

Walk through balloon experience 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Concert Series | Mosquito Pass

Concert Series | 4:30 p.m. – Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center

Taekwondo Exhibition by the US Taekwondo Center 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura

Aerial Acrobats – Aerial Aura 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Concert Series | The Martini Shot Band

Concert Series | 7:00 p.m. Balloon Glow

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Concert Series | The Martini Shot Band

Concert Series | 10:00 p.m. Park and Concessions Close

Monday, September 5

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

Park and Concessions Open 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony 7:00 a.m. Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open 7:00 a.m. Balloon Lift Off

8:30 a.m. Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

Concert Series | 9:00 a.m. Remote Control Balloon Display

Remote Control Balloon Display 9:15 a.m. Warbird Flyover

