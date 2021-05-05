La Plata County coroner identifies woman killed by bear near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The coroner in La Plata County has identified the woman killed by a bear on Friday near Durango.

On Tuesday, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith identified the woman as 39-year-old Laney Malavolta.

The coroner said that the cause of death was "perforating injury to the neck" and the manner was ruled as accidental. An autopsy report will not be available for several weeks pending toxicology reports, Smith said.

Malavolta was attacked by a sow bear and died sometime Friday off U.S. Highway 550 near Trimble. She had been walking with her two dogs at the time. Her boyfriend went looking for her when the dogs returned home without her. He found her body around 9:30 p.m. and called 911, CPW previously said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wildlife officers saw signs of consumption on the woman’s body and bear scat and hair at the scene. Wildlife officers and tracking dogs found the sow and her two yearlings nearby and officers euthanized them.

“Bears will return to a food source over and over,” said Cory Chick, CPW Southwest Region manager. “A bear that loses its fear of humans is a dangerous animal. And this sow was teaching its yearlings that humans were a source of food, not something to fear and avoid.”

The sow and one of the yearlings had human remains in their stomachs. CPW said the necropsy found all three bears to be in good condition.

Since 1960, only four bear attacks have been recorded in Colorado, including this one.

These are the other three:

