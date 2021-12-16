La Junta city worker dies while responding to wind storm

A worker with the City of La Junta died while responding to Wednesday's wind storm.
The worker was reportedly clearing debris from the right of way when he was struck by a falling tree which caused deadly injuries.
The town of La Junta released a statement that says in part:
"Our heartfelt condolences are with his family at this time."
News 5 has not learned the identity of the worker yet.
