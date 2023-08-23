Kroger frozen vegetables were voluntarily recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

STANWOOD, WA — A company out of Washington is recalling a variety of frozen vegetables that could appear at stores across the United States, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, Twin City Foods, Inc. based out of Stanwood, Washington, recalled a limited quantity of not-ready-to-eat quick frozen vegetable bags. The company says their Super Sweet Corn and Mixed Vegetables packages could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious to fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or those who have compromised immune systems. The U.S. Food and Drug Agency says that in a healthy individual symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The list below shows the Kroger products that are affected:

So far, the United States Food and Drug Administration says there have been no complaints regarding the products. The recall was initiated after a customer's third-party lab result showed potential contamination.

Kroger and signature select products can be found at King Soopers and Safeway stores across Southern Colorado. It is unclear this time if any potentially contaminated products have hit Colorado freezer aisles.

Anyone with questions may contact Twin City Foods at (360) 629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.