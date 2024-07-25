Kroger and Albertson's merger put on hold during pending lawsuits

COLORADO — The proposed Kroger/Albertsons merger has come to yet another halt while the Denver court decides on Attorney General Phil Weiser's lawsuit against them.
"I am pleased that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to halt their plans to merge until the court rules on the state’s lawsuit to permanently block the grocery merger. This is great news for shoppers, workers, farmers, and other suppliers, who can rest assured that this mega-merger will not go into effect during harvest season and while kids are headed back to school. The trial is set to begin on September 30 and my office looks forward to making the case that this merger will eliminate competition and impact food prices, jobs, and consumer choice."
Background
In mid-October 2022, the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway came together to announce
a merger.
The proposed merger was met with quite a bit of backlash, especially from Kroger and Albertsons workers.
After an investigation into the conditions behind the merger, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court to block the deal.
According to the lawsuit, the terms of the proposed deal would very negatively affect Colorado shoppers, workers, and suppliers.
This came several months before the news that 91 Colorado Safeway stores would be sold if this deal were to go through.
This would include 11 Safeway stores located in Colorado Springs.
Read the orders for yourself below:
Joint Stipulated order for temporary injunctive relief
Proposed stipulated order for temporary injunctive relief
___
Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes
Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.