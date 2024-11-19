KOAA teams up with TESSA to combat and bring awareness to domestic violence

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and TESSA of Colorado Springs are teaming up this holiday season to try and bring awareness to and combat domestic violence in our community.

TESSA was originally founded in Colorado Springs in 1977, and the organization's acronym stands for Trust, Education, Safety, Support, and Action.

Launched originally after community leaders were concerned with the high rate of calls to law enforcement from women who were being threatened or assaulted by their partners, at the time there were little to no resources for victims as domestic violence was considered a private matter.

Since its inception, TESSA now runs a confidential safehouse for victims, victim advocacy, 24/7 Safe Line, Counseling, and Children Programming, as well as Community Outreach and Education.

This Thanksgiving, you have the chance to help continue TESSA's goal of helping victims in our community and the News5 team will be bringing you a News5 Special: TESSA Day of Giving to help raise funds for the organization.

Tune in on Thanksgiving evening after NBC Sunday Night Football around 9:30 p.m. to watch the News5 Special: TESSA Day of Giving where you will hear the stories of survivors in our community, how TESSA helps victims on a daily basis, as well as what law enforcement has done in recent years to try and bring awareness to the issue.

News5 with the help of the Scripps Howard Fund the philanthropic branch of our parent company E.W. Scripps will be matching the first $5,000 donated. You can donate below.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.