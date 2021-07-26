KOAA & Southeast Express present "Coffee Connect" on education

COLORADO SPRINGS — As students and staff prepare to return to school in a matter of weeks, conversations are happening in Colorado on the future of learning.

From addressing learning loss from the pandemic to challenges facing students beyond the classroom, community leaders are working on a variety of solutions.

On Wednesday, KOAA will partner with Southeast Express for its monthly "Coffee Connect" panel. This month's panel focuses on education issues.

Panel participants include Regina English, Vice President, Harrison School District 2, Brittney Stroh, Executive Dir. Atlas Preparatory School Maurice Henson, Vice President, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region, and David Prosper, Co-Founder & CEO, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy.

Southeast Express reporter Marcus Hill will co-moderate the event with KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman.

The panel gets underway at noon and will be available on KOAA's streaming platforms.