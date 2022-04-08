KOAA, Scripps Howard Foundation drops off book donation to Queen Palmer Elementary

KOAA AND THE SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION ARE MAKING SURE KIDS ACROSS SOUTHERN COLORADO HAVE ACCESS TO BOOKS. — KOAA and The Scripps Howard Foundation are making sure kids across Southern Colorado have access to books.

The initiative is a part of our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign where the community helped raise thousands of dollars for local students.

News5's morning anchor Brie Groves went to Queen Palmer Elementary with a special presentation of the donation.

