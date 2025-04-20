KOAA is not broadcasting in Cañon City due to power outages, no restoration timeline

CAÑON CITY — KOAA News5 is not currently broadcasting in Cañon City due to a power issue.

According to our engineering team, a power outage affected broadcasts from all new stations in Cañon City. Our engineers have reached out to Black Hills Energy to fix the issue.

There's currently no timeline for restoration.

Tune in to any News5 streaming platform or our apps to stay informed on all of our newscasts.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.





