KOAA is not broadcasting in Cañon City due to a technical issue, no timeline for restoration

Canon City morning Ground2AirPhotography
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 24, 2024

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — KOAA News5 is not currently broadcasting in Cañon City due to a technical issue.

According to our engineering team, a power pole is down on the Colorado Department of Corrections property in the area and is awaiting a response from Black Hills Energy. Black Hills Energy tells us they are aware of the problem.

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for when the broadcast will return to air at this point. That being said do not miss out on any of the local news that is important to you. Tune in to any News 5 streaming platform or our apps to catch all newscasts from the palm of your hand.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___



