Knife and empty alcohol bottles found in the bathroom at James Irwin High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An investigation is underway at James Irwin High School after banned items were found in the high school's restroom Thursday.

That's according to a release sent out by the CEO, Rob Daugherty, of James Irwin Charter Schools. The items consisted of a vape pen, empty alcohol containers, and a kitchen-style knife.

Daugherty added that there is not an immediate threat, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is providing guidance in the investigation.

In response, the school says it is monitoring and checking restrooms every class period. They also encourage parents to communicate with their children to report information if they see or witness anything that affects the safety of the school.

The school also shared that they would continue to communicate as they get more answers.

____

