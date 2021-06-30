Kiosk signs set to be removed in Green Mountain Falls after community members express their frustration

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — A dispute over parking rules in Green Mountain Falls continues.

On June 18th, managed parking kiosks were installed throughout the town.

In the last couple of weeks, one of the kiosks was reported stolen.

Most recently, residents have started to put "out of order" signs on the machines.

The kiosks were brought to town after Mayor Jane Newberry says more and more people started to visit.

More tourists means more congestion.

"In the last two years we have had an incredible influx of people where the residents were complaining a lot," said Mayor Newberry.

So, the town wanted to find a way to solve the issue.

It's solution was managed parking.

"We thought about it in terms of how do we make sure that all the people who are coming up there not only have a place to park without fighting for it, but how do we pay for things like bathrooms and road maintenance," said Mayor Newberry.

Residents in Green Mountain Falls do not have to pay.

Visitors and hikers receive their first two hours free, but after the time is up, it's a dollar per hour.

While some say the machines are a bit of an eye sore, "people are mad, they don't want it, they don't understand why it is here, they don't think our town is big enough for this," said Ben Stephens, owner of The Pantry in Green Mountain Falls.

The town says they plan to work with the community.

"I can't imagine starting a program for any town without having some hiccups. This is a hiccup. We are working to try and make it better, but we need to make it better for everybody," said Mayor Newberry.

Mayor Newberry says the large signs above the kiosks will be removed on July 2, after dozens of members in the community complained about the size.

