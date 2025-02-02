King Soopers workers in Pueblo vote to approve strike against unfair labor practices

PUEBLO — On Saturday, February 1, King Soopers workers in Pueblo voted to approve a strike, with union leadership UFCW Local 7.

According to the UFCW, 97% of the Pueblo Retail Bargaining Unit voted to strike, and 100% of the Pueblo Meat Bargaining Unit voted to strike.

Workers in Boulder, Broomfield, Metro Denver, Parker, and Colorado Springs have also voted to approve the strike within the past week.

“The Company’s Unfair Labor Practices cannot break our spirit. Pueblo will proudly join our union brothers and sisters in the rest of the Front Range in showing the Company how valuable its associates are.” Reyna Carpenter, from Pueblo Store 12

King Soopers in Colorado Springs also voted to approve the strike, on January 31.

UFCW has stated that the strike will be called the Unfair Labor Practice Strike. As of now, the times, dates, and locations of the strikes have not been decided.





USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website The U.S. Air Force Academy has dropped its Diversity and Inclusion Studies minor from its website, which was previously listed along with 19 other minors, according to an archived version of the site. The USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.