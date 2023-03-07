King Soopers to anchor shopping center in Fountain along Mesa Ridge Parkway

A third major grocery chain is coming to Fountain, Colorado with a planned King Soopers set to anchor a 21-acre development at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Pkwy and Syracuse St.

Right now, shoppers have options with Safeway and Walmart as the largest grocery chains in town. There are also smaller establishments like Family Dollar.

The project from Evergreen Devco is not listed on the company's website and a press release does not include a detailed timeline for the development, only an opening date of 2025 for the King Soopers location

According to the City of Fountain, the project with King Soopers at the center will have "inline shops and multiple outparcel development opportunities", and "will further invest in utility and transportation infrastructure which will allow for additional outparcels to become available for future retail services for the community."

The project site is east of I-25 and N Santa Fe Ave, the main arteries in which people come into Fountain. Right across Mesa Ridge Parkway is Widefield School District 3's Mesa Ridge High School.

The closest King Soopers location to Fountain right now is in Colorado Springs on the corner of Astrozon Blvd and Hancock Expressway, about 7 miles away.

____

