King Soopers employees volunteer time to help those in need Wednesday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — King Soopers employees are getting into the holiday spirit by volunteering some of their time to help those in need.

Wednesday, they rang bells for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. There are 136 participating King Soopers stores in the grocery chain participating.

News5 asked one of the employees, Anthony Martinez, why he volunteered his time Wednesday.

"We always want to give back where we can, and this is one of the easiest things we can do," said Martinez. "Usually donating money's the easiest thing, but a lot of what I would say is donating time. I thought it was something important and be the change you want to see in the world."

Martinez even had his wife and his daughter help ring the bells and collect donations.

___





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.