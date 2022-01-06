King Soopers employees announce they will strike

COLORADO SPRINGS — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced today they intend to call a strike against King Soopers over what they allege are the company's "unfair labor practices." The President of UFCW Local 7, Kim Cordova, says the union "will announce a strike date in the coming days."

The announcement comes after two days of negotiations between the union and the company, after union members voted overwhelmingly Sunday and Monday to give the union the authority to call a strike.

The company has filed a lawsuit and several complaints to the National Labor Relations Board accusing King Soopers of labor violations. The charges filed to the NLRB include refusal to bargain, bad faith bargaining, modification of contract, and coercive actions. The lawsuit alleges that the company hired outside workers to perform union work.

In a statement today, Cordova said that the company also "tried to prevent the workers from standing together with each other in the stores, refused to produce information critical to these negotiations, and failed to bargain in good faith with the union."

A representative from the company, Jessica Trowbridge, said in a statement that King Soopers "has followed the law and has not received any notice of wrongdoing from the National Labor Relations Board." The statement also said that King Soopers "remains focused on the bargaining process and is committed to negotiating in good faith."

The most recent contract offered by King Soopers to the union includes $148 million in wage investments and signing bonuses over the next three years, and "an additional investment in health care benefits."

The wage investments offered by the company in the most recent contract include increases of "up to $4.50 per hour in the first year," and a starting rate of pay increase to $16 an hour. The new proposal also includes ratification bonuses of $4,000 for associates with 10+ years of service and $2,000 for associates with less than 10 years of service.

A breakdown of what the new proposal would look like for a checker with five years of experience is as follows, according to King Soopers.

• Current wage $19.51 an hour

• 2022 + $1.00 = $20.51

• 2023 + .80 cents = $21.31

• 2024 + .80 cents = $22.11

This is an increase from the .50 cent raises in the previous proposal.

Cordova said the union "rejected the 50 cent wage increase almost instantaneously," and the the proposal was as "insulting" as it was "inadequate, particularly considering the company's record profits during the pandemic."

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, authorized a $1 billion stock buyback while the negotiations were ongoing.

Cordova said that a whether a resolution is reached or not "is up to the company," as they "can choose to cease these unfair labor practices at any time." As noted previously, King Soopers denies these allegations of unfair labor practices. An investigation into these allegations by the NLRB is still ongoing.

