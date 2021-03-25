King Soopers across Colorado honor victims of Boulder shooting

PUEBLO — King Soopers stores across Colorado are honoring the victims who died in the Boulder shooting.

The north side King Soopers in Pueblo has a display set up with flowers, 10 candles, and the name so the victims.

"It brings a lot of heartache and a lot of pain, and I knelt down and I prayed and prayed for justice and you know, a lot of love and support for their families and prayed for the victims you know," Lace Fox who dropped flowers off at the memorial said.

Anyone is welcome to drop off flowers and pay their respects.