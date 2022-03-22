King Soopers across Colorado hold moment of silence a year after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A year ago today tragedy struck in Boulder when a gunman entered the Table Mesa King Soopers, killing 10 people in one of the worst shootings in Colorado history.

The 10 were going about their daily lives, shopping for groceries, medication, and working. After that day the lives of their family, friends, and loved ones would never be the same.

As the day arrives, King Soopers is honoring their memory by holding a moment of silence at every King Soopers and City Market at 2:30 P.M. "as a symbol of remembrance and reverence."

The Table Mesa location, which recently reopened, is fully closed today.

Joe Kelley, the President of King Soopers said in a press release that:

The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently. Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.

Joe Kelley, King Soopers President

The shooting took the life of a police officer, Officer Eric Talley, who rushed into the store in an attempt to stop the gunman. The Boulder Police Department is holding a memorial for him today, and anything left at the memorial will be given to his family or saved by the department.

A year ago today, ten lives were cut short at #KingSoopers off Table Mesa in #Boulder.



After Officer Eric Talley rushed into the store - no one else was hurt.



You can pay tribute to Ofc. Talley outside the police department, by leaving mementos on this cruiser. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/hXn000hUgs — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) March 22, 2022

UFCW Local 7, which represents workers at King Soopers stores around Colorado, released a statement today as well.

On this tragic anniversary, UFCW Local 7 joins Coloradans and the entire country in mourning the ten lives that were lost in an unforgivable and senseless act of violence. We stand with the friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers of the men and women who passed away that day. Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 President

Boulder artist Lael Har took on a serious responsibility when she agreed to create a canvas that would greet customers at the new Table Mesa store.

Har said that "it was important for me to contribute to my community, to the healing process, and an opportunity that I had to work through my grief and bring healing through that process and hopefully gift my community with that."

Starting last month, the Museum of Boulder opened an exhibit, "Boulder Strong: Still Strong," to celebrate the lives of the 10 people that were cut short in the violence on March 22, 2021. The exhibit was created by Ross Taylor, an assistant professor at UC Boulder, and it will be on display until April 10.

