Lengthy extradition process begins for Colorado mom accused of killing her 2 children

LONDON — The Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third before leaving the United States to the U.K., appeared in a London court on Monday.

Kimberlee Singler faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and child abuse after the incident on Dec. 19.

Singler claims the events happened during a burglary, but Colorado Authorities have dismissed that notion according to the report.

This court case is the beginning of what is expected to be a long extradition process.

In the hearing, Singler was asked to confirm details such as her identity, and date of birth.

The judge has postponed the next hearing until, Feb. 26.

Authorities believe the formal extradition paperwork filed by the United States will arrive by this date, so they can begin the process to extradite Singler back to Colorado Springs to face the charges.

If it is confirmed in London that she is to be extradited, there will still be several opportunities for an appeal, as the decision would then go to the British government on whether or not she gets extradited back to the U.S.

Singler has not requested bail, and will remain in British custody until the hearing on Feb. 26.

