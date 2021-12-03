Kids on Bikes volunteers work hard to make the program a success

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season is upon us and KOAA News5 has been partnering with a local organization to help make this time of the year extra special for children in our community.

Kids on Bikes works hard to repurpose old bikes into new ones for kids to enjoy.

These bikes are then given to local children who are learning how to appreciate the outdoors, but only after each child earns their bike. Each child earns their bike by going through cycling training and education courses.

But the volunteers work incredibly hard to make this all possible. After speaking with the volunteers yesterday, I discovered it’s not easy putting together old bike parts.

“It takes a lot of strength and stuff in your hands and since I’m a little bit more vintage, my hands get a little bit more tired. But the guys here in the shop are marvelous and we all get it done, so yeah... it's really rewarding,” said Debra Ackley, a volunteer for kids on Bikes.

Debra tells me seeing the smiles on these kids' faces, and watching them want to ride their bikes outdoors is what makes this work so meaningful. Kids on Bikes is collecting used bikes and bike parts for the holidays.

Those who wish to donate can visit here.

