'Kids on Bikes' gives children a chance to participate in a duathlon

COLORADO SPRINGS — We all remember the first time we hopped onto a bicycle.

"What a sense of freedom that gave us. There is no reason that every kid can't have that opportunity," said Daniel Byrd, Executive Director for Kids on Bikes.

Local non-profit, Kids on Bikes, has gifted more than one hundred bikes per year to kids in our area.

"We focus on bringing that joy of bicycling for the first time. It's also really important from a childhood development standpoint. Kids learn how to be stewards of their good health," said Byrd.

On Sunday, the organization partnered with the Sundance Duathlon at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

"It's really important to get the young people out there involved. Obviously it's been a rough year for all of us, and it's really fun to see everyone stepping up their game here at the duathlon," said Keith Jackson, race director.

Racing teams started the race on their bikes, transitioned to running, and finished the race back on the bike.

Across the finish line, Kids on Bikes had their own station where they helped kids with fundamental skills on a bike.

"The kids are able to hop on their bikes, ride an obstacle course, run, and then ride their bike again. We are treating it like a time trial so the kids can have some fun while the adults are racing," said Byrd.

