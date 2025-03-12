'Kids Bowl Free' encourages kids to get out of the heat and go bowling this summer

COLORADO — Are you wondering how to keep your kids out of the heat while still being active?

'Kids Bowl Free' is an organization that began in 2007 that offers two free games of bowling to kids everyday during the summer.

The organization has partnered with bowling alleys in the U.S., Canada, and at U.S. military bases (with bowling) to give kids the opportunity to stay engaged during the summer without any cost to parents.

To sign up, you just need to find a participating bowling alley in your area, fill out the parent/guardian information, and then pick a time you and your family want to bowl!

Parents can also choose to purchase a family pass, but it isn't required.

There are five participating locations in the Colorado Springs area, including two locations on Air Force Bases.

Bowling times, rental shoe rates, and family pass uses are dependent on the bowling alley that you choose to go to!

For more information, visit the Kids Bowl Free website.





