Kickin it Back to School: Pikes Peak United Way offers help for families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families gathered on the pitch at Weidner Field Sunday as thousands of students from across Southern Colorado get ready to head back to school.

They weren't there to play a game. Instead, these kids and parents were looking for helpful resources for the back-to-school season.

Pikes Peak United Way celebrated its 100th anniversary by holding the Kickin it Back to School event. Organizers have been planning the event for more than a year.

"We have over 65 vendors here with all sorts of resources for parents and children for anything you might need: after-school activities, health resources, mental health, everything is here," says Elizabeth Quevedo, the Director of Community Impact.

Around 300 families came out to the stadium to participate in the myriad of different activities, resources, forms of help, and information.

Along with the resources, kids could come by to get free haircuts from Community Works. Alijah Allen is going into seventh grade at his middle school. When he walked into Kickin it Back to School, he almost missed his chance for a new look.

"At first, I didn't know that the sign literally said free haircuts, we were going to walk past it," he said. "Then I looked at it, and it said 'free haircuts'. I just went over here and it worked out really well."

