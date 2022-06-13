Kickball league celebrates pride and individuality with sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — June is Pride Month, a time when Americans celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their hard-fought battle for equal rights. In Colorado Springs this weekend, a new amateur sports league launched its first series of kickball games specifically geared toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The league is named HotMess Sports. They began in Nashville, Tennessee, and have since grown to include 8 leagues in cities across the US.

"Sports bring people together, it's another sense of community," said team member Christopher Weeks. "You're going to find not one person here looks alike, they don't act alike, we are all individuals we all stand in our own power and represent something amazing each individually, but together it's beautiful."

This is the league's first full season in Colorado Springs. Games are held on Sundays from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Bonfire Park in Colorado Springs.

You must be 21 or older to participate.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.