Kia and Hyundai car thefts are up 82% compared to 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — Car thefts are a big problem for Colorado. Our state is the worst in the country when it comes to auto theft. That problem is only getting exacerbated by a social media trend teaching people how to easily hijack certain makes and models.

The Kia Boys popularized the trend on Tik Tok detailing how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars made from 2015-2019. Experts say the problem lies in those car keys not having engine mobilizers.

Madi Kadrmas says her brother Beau is a recent victim of a carjacking. His Kia Soul was stolen from the street near 3 am on Sunday, March 4th. She spoke to me about the condition of his car when sheriffs had finally found it.

"The sheriff's department had called my mom and said they found it run off the road on Powers and Constitution. Popped tires, still running, music blaring, they left a bunch of stuff in the back,” said Kadrmas.

Her brother Beau is a freelancer who uses his car to go from job to job every day. Kadrmas says this is a big blow to their family.

“It sets him back tremendously," she said.

The Colorado State Patrol says that car thefts of Kia and Hyundai models rose 82% from 2021 to 2022. Those manufacturers have created anti-theft software updates for some of those cars, and are available for free.

As well as this, state patrol is recommending car owners purchase a steering wheel lock to stop anyone from driving

away with a car should they break in.

“It hurts him, it's his life, it's what he works for," said Kadrmas who has created an online fundraiser to help her brother pay for the expenses out of pocket.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges owners of these vehicles to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the FREE update.

