Keystone Resort set to open Friday, becoming second Colorado ski resort to open for the 2022 season

DENVER – If you haven’t gotten those skis ready folks, you might want to do it now because another Colorado ski resort is set to open this weekend.

Keystone Resort officials announced Wednesday the resort will open for the 2022-23 winter season on Friday, Oct. 28, making it the second ski resort in Colorado to open for the season.

The resort will open the season with two miles of skiing and riding on the signature Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails, and skiers and riders will also have access to a hike-to-terrain park on Spring Dipper.

Want free donuts and hot cocoa when you arrive? You better get there early, officials said, adding they’ll be giving out first chair prizes from the Helly Hanson clothing brand. A mountain top DJ experience will keep the party going throughout the day, they said.

“We are beyond excited to kick off the winter season here at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager at Keystone Resort. “Thanks to our team’s hard work throughout the summer and over the past few months, winter is here, and with plenty to look forward to this season. In addition to skiing and riding this winter, we’re excited to bring back familiar favorites like the World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort and the Last Lift Bar at Mountain House.”

Early season terrain will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift, officials said in a news release, with skiers and snowboarders coming down the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.

Officials said Keystone will continue to make snow “at every opportunity” to expand terrain this early in the season. They aim to open the Mountain House base area in mid-November.

Regular skiing will happen between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 8 p.m. during night skiing operations, which are also returning this season on weekends and holidays, starting at Thanksgiving.

Epic Pass holders will get exclusive access to the mountain an hour before the general public on three Fridays: Nov. 11, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, officials said.

Planning to go? You’re encouraged to buy tickets in advance online, whether it’s a lift ticket, an Epic Day Pass or a season pass.

Once sold out online, tickets will not be available for purchase at the resort.