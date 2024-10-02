Key piece on the Legacy Loop Urban Trail Project opens Wednesday, new urban trail connector

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday, the city will be celebrating the opening of a new trail.
A key section of the Legacy Loop Urban Trail Project has been under construction since January.
The Legacy Loop is a ten-mile urban trail system near and around downtown Colorado Springs. Inspired by the vision of the city's founder General William Jackson Palmer who had a dream of a vibrant, livable city with mobility and walkable access to many parks, open spaces, and trails.
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.There will be a ribbon cutting for the Rock Island Trail.
Before there wasn't a connection to the urban trail system, now the new connection makes it an east/west corridor from the Rock Island Trail to the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. The final segment was 1.25 miles long and included widened concrete, a retaining wall, and right-of-way improvements.
The project was completed and funded through grants from the Land Water Conservation and Colorado the Beautiful and the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program. The total price tag on the investment was $3.12 million.
___
____
