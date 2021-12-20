Ken Montera, Pueblo native, named Colorado University Regent

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs today to announce the appointment of Ken Montera as the new Colorado University Regent from the 5th Congressional District. He also announced a new member of the Colorado Tourism Board from Colorado Springs.

Polis said there was one candidate that "stood out" among the applicants for the position.

Montera is a first generation graduate from the University of Colorado Boulder, and he spent 30 years working for a number of companies in the private sector.

Montera is a Republican and father of 3, and he previously ran for the CU Regent at-large position in 2018, but lost to Democrat Lesley Smith.

Montera will serve in the position until 2022. He replaces Regent Change Hill, who resigned.

Governor Polis also announced a new member of the Colorado Tourism Board, Nick Ragain. Ragain is the owner of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Mayor Jon Suthers called the announcements "good news," saying it was a "good day for Colorado Springs."

Mayor Suthers called Montera "an outstanding choice" for the Regent position, going on to say that he didn't think the Governor could have "made a better choice."

Montera, when asked about his potential plans about running again for the position in 2022, said he "wouldn't have taken the position" if he didn't plan on running for it.

