Kayak rentals available by Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO — There's a new way to cool off while enjoying downtown Pueblo.

The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk recently received kayaks.

The kayaks can be rented and used to paddle in the Riverwalk channel or in Lake Elizabeth.

Officials with the riverwalk say they also hope to get paddleboards up and running by next summer. Visitors can also rent peddle boats as well.

Kayak rental costs:



1 Hour Rental (9' Kayak) - $15

1 Hour Rental (Tandem Kayak) - $25

Day Pass - $10

Season Pass - $25

