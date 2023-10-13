Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with union Friday following strike

Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions Friday following a 3-day strike last week, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) tweeted.

The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente. We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.



A full announcement will follow shortly. — SEIU-UHW #United4All (@seiu_uhw) October 13, 2023

SEIU-UHW is a union of more than 100,000 hospital & clinic workers in California where Kaiser Permanente is headquartered.

SEIU Local 105 Denver released a statement Friday confirming the tentative agreement, which includes a 21% wage increase for healthcare workers and strong outsourcing protections.

"We were able to come to this historic agreement because of our united strength and our willingness to fight for the safety of our patients. As a massive step forward in addressing Kaiser’s short-staffing crisis, this tentative agreement aims to ensure that healthcare workers are protected and equipped to give the best possible care to people across Colorado," SEIU Local 105 Denver said in its statement.

Around 3,000 Colorado Kaiser workers were a part of what was called the largest strike ever conducted in the U.S. health care field. Workers cited unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels at the company as their reasoning to walk off the job.

In the contract negotiations, workers were not only asking for more pay but also more staffing, citing shortages within Kaiser.

Kaiser Permanente said every healthcare provider across the U.S. is facing staffing shortages and the company feels a strike was not justified.

SEIU Local 105 Denver did write, though, "we aren't done yet; for this historic agreement to take effect, Kaiser workers across Colorado will vote in the coming weeks to ratify the tentative agreement."